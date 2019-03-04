Details
Category: Local News

RCMP have made an arrest in relation to last week's break and enter at Tailgate Mercantile.

On Mar. 1 around 1 a.m., the store, located on Elizabeth Street, was broken into by suspects who smashed the front windows of the business.

Video surveillance showed two men entering the store and stealing multiple NHL lacer sweaters and hoodies along with NHL hats, other clothing items, and cash.

Police say two days later on Mar. 3, Redcliff RCMP arrested and charged one of the two men who was alleged to be involved in the crime.

According to RCMP, Carl Christopher Quesnell, 46, of Calgary was arrested and charged with break and enter to a business, theft over $5,000, and failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking, all in relation to the incident at Tailgate Mercantile.

Quesnell was remanded in custody to appear in Okotoks Court via CCTV on Mar. 8.

RCMP say Quesnell was stopped and arrested for unrelated charges in Redcliff which resulted in the recovery of a majority of the items stolen from the break and enter in Okotoks.

The second suspect is known to police with efforts to locate him still underway.

They say his identity is not being released and they are not searching for anyone else in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at (403) 995- 6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Suspect Arrested In Redcliff In Relation To Okotoks Break & Enter

RCMP have made an arrest in relation to last week's break and enter at Tailgate Mercantile. On Mar. 1 around 1 a.m., the store, located on Elizabeth Street, was broken into by suspects who smashed…

Festival Showcases Local Youth Acting Skills

Local youth performed in the first annual Foothills Youth Short Play & Monologue Festival at the Rotary Performing Arts Centre on Saturday. Samantha Bell, the festival's director, said that the…

BBB Releases Top Ten Scams For 2018

As March is officially Fraud Prevention month, the Southern Alberta Better Business Bureau has released their National Top Ten Scams List for 2018. Shawna Kay-Thomas, External Communications…

FSD Gets Mental Health Funding Grant

The Foothills School Division is getting $200,000 a year for the next three years, for a total of $600,000, for mental health. Director of Inclusive Learning Loriann Salmon says they were very happy…

Changes to Rural Crime Starting to Show Results

Provincial programs put in place a year ago are starting to help the RCMP in the battle against rural crime. High River RCMP Sergeant Ryan Dlin says he is very happy with how a few changes are making…

Town Council Hosts Community Connector

Okotoks residents were invited to the first Council Community Connector on Saturday. Six council members were in attendance to field questions from locals as well as to gather feedback. Okotoks Town…

Meech Back On The Campaign Trail

The Alberta Party's Tim Meech has won a reprieve. He appeared in front of an Edmonton Judge Thursday, February 28, with the justice putting aside his Elections Alberta Ban on running in this Spring's…

Alberta's Wildfire Preparations Are Underway

Although we are still in the thick of winter here in the Foothills, wildfire officials are already preparing for this year's wildfire season. Alberta's wildfire season officially runs from March…

Town Partners With Okotoks Rotary For New Mini-Rink In Pason Arena

The Town of Okotoks and Okotoks Rotary partnered to open a new mini rink surface in the Pason Centennial Arena this Saturday. John Lockhart, president of the Okotoks Rotary club, says the non-ice…

Alberta is Increasing Production For Oil Exports

Alberta’s policy of matching oil production to export capacity will see a slight increase for April as government works to slowly ease the limits. Alberta is increasing production in April by 25,000…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login