Residents can have their say on how they'd like their neighbourhood park to look at an open house scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, April 18.

Town of Okotoks Parks Manager Christa Michailuck says council has approved $60,000 for upgrades to Cedar Grove Park on Lock Crescent.

She says the park property spans about 11 metres by 22 metres and there's currently some older playground equipment located there.

"Public participation is very important whenever we're bringing something new to a park that is going to impact adjacent citizens, residents and park users," Michailuck explains. "We definitely want the upgrades to be something the community wants and needs."

The open house will feature informational display boards and residents are invited to provide their feedback on the types of park equipment they'd like to see included in the upgrading project.

Feedback from the open house will be used to develop a request for proposals for playground suppliers to bid on.

"Typically it takes eight to 10 weeks to order equipment from the time we make an award, and then we have to schedule the install," Michailuck says. "So we're looking at a summer project, to have it all done and completed before summer's out."

She explains that Cedar Grove Park is considered a sub-neighbourhood park, which means that even though it's a public park, its primary useage comes from people who live in that immediate neighbourhood or from those who walk there from a block or two away.

Michailuck adds that there will be an announcement at tonight's event of an in-kind donation to the project.

The drop-in format open house will be held in the lecture room of the Okotoks Recreation Centre from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

