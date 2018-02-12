Residential Snow Removal Operations Start Again

It's back to square one for Town of Okotoks snow removal crews after all the precipitation last week and over the weekend.

They're hitting the roads on Cimarron Boulevard between 32 Street and Cimarron Drive Monday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route for the day, and residents in the area should remove all vehicles and other obstructions from the roadway prior to the operation.

Waste collection is not impacted by activity in the area, bins should be placed in their usual location.

The Town of Okotoks reminds residents that snow removal operations are weather dependant and subject to last minute changes.

Residents with any questions can contact Town of Okotoks Operations at (403) 938-8952.

