RCMP Statistics Report Reduction In Crime For Okotoks

The fourth quarter statistics report for the Oktoks RCMP shows a reduction of crimes in many of the categories.

Sgt. Sukh Randhawa with the Okotoks RCMP, says they had a good year in 2018 in terms of crime reduction in town.

"The biggest decrease was in theft under 5000, which dropped down from 292 in 2018, as compared to 427 in 2017. Total drug charges, I would say, there were 48 total reported occurrences for 2018, compared to 63 during this time frame in 2017. I would say that we had a very good year in terms of overall crime reduction in the town of Okotoks," he said.

Randhawa says although assault incidents decreased, there was an increase in the sexual assault category.

"The sexual assaults were a little bit up, as compared to the last year. Assaults were down, criminal harassments were up slightly, and uttering threats were down. Break and enters were lower, and theft of motor vehicles remain just about the same," he said.

He adds there was a significant decrease in reported incidents regarding property crime, with approximately 380 less reports in that category.

