RCMP Looking For Information in Cold Case Murder

RCMP Major Crimes Division is hoping the public can help solve a 16 year-old cold case murder.

Cpl. Hal Turnbull says they are looking for information about the death of Adrienne McColl's who was last seen alive around Valentine's Day in 2002, her body was found in a ranchers field west of Nanton.

"Investigators are still working on this case," said Turnball. "even thought it was 16 years ago this Saturday, February 17th that Adrienne McColl was found murdered in a ranchers field just outside of Nanton."

He adds they are looking for information from anyone who may have known Adrienne.

"Or had talked to her in the days preceding Valentines. Especially anyone who may have known what her plans were, maybe any details she may have provided to them."

Turnbull said the best leads could come from details that may not seem important.

"They think it is something insignificant, those are the details we want to hear. In some instances those tiny insignificant details are actually very significant to the investigation."

Turnbull says police have been following up on new tips and advances in technology has allowed for evidence collected earlier to be processed.

The RCMP would like to hear from anyone who has information pertaining to the murder of Adrienne McColl.

