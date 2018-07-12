Okotoks BMX Club Concerned Over Misuse Of Track

The Okotoks BMX Club is expressing concerns over people using their track after hours.

People have been using the track after hours when the gates are closed and weather conditions are poor which is resulting in poor track conditions.

Trudi Andres, President of the Okotoks BMX Club, says wrongful use of the track causes safety concerns.

"When somebody rides the track after there's been rain or it's very wet it causes ruts," she explains. "We have riders that are ages four to fifty five that ride that track so when there's ruts in that track it is a huge safety issue because riders will hit those ruts and could potentially have a fall or a crash."

Andres says the group is fully operated by hard working volunteers who dedicate a great deal of time towards track maintenance.

"There's no help from the Town. The Town has provided us land through a lease but we've maintained that fully so it takes hours upon hours for us to keep the track in the shape that it is and those volunteers come out and do this because they have a huge passion for BMX."

The track is open to the public when the gates are open, the club just asks that riders wear a helmet, are respectful of the track, and do not ride on it when it is wet.

Events and hours of the track are updated frequently on the club's Facebook page and website.

