Multi- Cultural Community Library Looking To Expand Into Okotoks

A multi-cultural library started by the Love With Humanity Non-Profit organization is hoping to expand the initiative into Okotoks.

Syed Hussan, Founder of the organization, says the idea behind the development is to provide seniors and new-comers to Canada with reading material and community connections.

"People appreciate this, and as we move forward, our mission is to launch locations in Okotoks, Cochrane, Edmonton and Red Deer," he said.

Hussan launched the first free library in the community of Saddleridge in Calgary, and after one year has already expanded into Airdrie and Chestemere.

The free library offers books for exchange and reading in many languages to break the barriers often faced as a new-comer to the country and communities.

If you would like more information on the initiative or the library, you can contact Love With Humanity on their Facebook page at facebook.com/lovewithhumanityassociation/.

