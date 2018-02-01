More Mail Stolen in Aldersyde

Mailboxes seem to be a popular hit for thieves in the Foothills right now.

A group of residents in Alderysyde are cancelling credit cards and double checking things after their mailboxes were broken into overnight on Wednesday.

Pam Campbell came home to find hers was one of the boxes broken into.

"The post office said they were broken into last night," said Campbell. "They are going to start repairing the locks as soon as they can. You can see the crowbar or some kind of metal object was used at the bottom of the boxes to pry them open."

Campbell was waiting for a special delivery.

"It is very, very sad. I was waiting for my grandsons school photos from Ontario and which would have been in the mail and they are not there."

She added they didn't leave any of the personal mail behind.

"Somebody got a parcel. I am not even sure if it was me. They actually used the little AB key to open it up and left the key with it wide open."

RCMP in Turner Valley arrested two people last week for breaking into mailboxes in the MD of Foothills.

