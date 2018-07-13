Heat Wave Continues For Foothills

Friday marks day two of the heat warning for the Foothills.

Heat Warnings are issued when conditions are expected to pose an increased risk of heat related illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Environment Canada has issued the warning for the following areas:

- M.D. of Foothills near Cayley

- M.D. of Foothills near High River and Aldersyde

- M.D. of Foothills near Longview and Eden Valley Res.

- M.D. of Foothills near Okotoks and De Winton

- M.D. of Foothills near Priddis and Brown-Lowery Prov. Park

- M.D. of Foothills near Turner Valley and Black Diamond

- M.D. of Willow Creek near Claresholm and Stavely

- M.D. of Willow Creek near Nanton and Parkland

- Rocky View Co. near Bragg Creek and Tsuu T'ina Res.

Relief from the heat wave is in the near future.

Friday has a forecasted high of 32 degrees but a bit of a cool down is headed our way tonight.

Foothills residents can look forward to a 60 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm and a low of 11 overnight.

The relief should continue Saturday with another 60 per cent chance of showers and high of 21.

According to Environment Canada, the heat will return with temperatures back above 30 degrees early next week.

For the full five day forecast visit the weather page.

