Continued Snow Events Hindering Snow Removal Progress

Snow clearing never seems to end for the Town of Okotoks this winter.

Crews have finished up work on primary routes (Southridge Drive, Northridge Drive, and 32nd Street) from this past weekend's snow event and are preparing to start all over.

When snow initially hits, the priority is to clear these primary routes first then work beings on secondary routes and residential areas.

Melanie Heemeryck, communications for the Town, says the 25- 35 centimetres headed for the Foothills may set back any progress that's been made on snow removal.

"When you get a major snowfall or continued heavy snowfall it does keep us just working on clearing the primary and secondary routes then once the snow event is over they start working on snow removal in areas where there is build up on crosswalks and school zones."

Crews are now out working 24 hour shifts focusing on primary and secondary routes .

Once the initial response to the priority and secondary routes is determined to be adequate, Transportation crews shift their focus towards residential streets.

Residents with snow removal concerns in their neighbourhood can report it to the Town via the Click n' Fix mobile app where the Operations Centre will directly receive the message.

