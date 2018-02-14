Barlow Says Feds Aren't Doing Enough In Pipeline Fight

Foothills MP John Barlow isn't too impressed with the Prime Ministers lack of action in the ongoing dispute over pipelines between Alberta and B.C.

Barlow says Justin Trudeau needs to step up.

"We need him to take a hard stand on this, and define exactly what actions he's going to take to make ensure this project gets finished."

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta will step back for now while the Feds talk to B.C's NDP government.

She adds she's considering harsher action if progress isn't made, than just banning B.C. wine.

