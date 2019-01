A nail biter at the Saddledome Tuesday, January 1, for the final of the Mac's Major Midget Hockey Tournament.

After some back and forth, the St. Albert Raiders ended up edging the Lethbridge Midget Hurricanes 4-3 to capture the title.

The Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers fell in the round robin, but they get back to work in the AMHL starting Saturday, January 5 in Edmonton as they take on the B.P. Athletics.