Alberta Leads The Way At Brier

A couple of Alberta teams are at the top of the standings at the Brier in Brandon, Manitoba after the opening weekend.

Alberta's Kevin Koe leads Pool "B" with a 2-and-0 record, while Alberta's other team, led by Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher as the Wild Card entry is 2-and-1 and behind Northern Ontario in Pool "A."

A couple of locals, in Taylor Ardiel, throwing lead stones for Nova Scotia, are 1-and-1.

While Nanton's Cole Parson's, who's throwing lead stones for the Northwest Territories rink of Jamie Koe is 0-and-2 so far.