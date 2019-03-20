Your Guide to Voting in the Highwood Constituency

With the provincial election having been called yesterday, some residents may be wondering what's required to vote.

In order to vote, residents must first register with Elections Alberta.

Eligible voters must be Canadian citizens, over the age of 18, and must be an ordinary resident of Alberta.

When it comes to Highwood, voters will have three options:

Erik Overland of the New Democratic Party

Dan Irving of the Alberta Independence Party

RJ Sigurdson of the United Conservative Party

Advanced polling will take place from April 9th-13th, with election day scheduled for April 16th.

Locations of the polling stations have yet to be confirmed.

