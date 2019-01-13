Yellow Vest Protests Still Going Strong in the Foothills

Almost a month after their first event, Yellow Vest protesters gathered outside of town hall, holding signs and flags displaying their distaste for both the Federal and Provincial governments.

The momentum doesn't seem to be slowing down, as more residents are getting involved and showing up each week to voice their opinions.

Fred Wing, a former Foothills resident and Yellow Vest supporter says it's important to get involved with causes like this, even for those living in smaller towns such as Okotoks.

"There's been a very strong movement of supporting everything that the Yellow Vest Movement represents. The whole Foothills and Okotoks, there's no question that everybody has to really pay attention to what our politicians are doing and not doing. I think it's important of everybody, regardless of who's negatively impacted through unemployment or through the ripple effect of the economy should be very much participating and voicing their concern to the politicians and to all people."

Wing says he thinks the movement is only going to gather more and more momentum.

"I think it's going to continue to get stronger and stronger as we move towards the Provincial election as well as the Federal election. We have to stand up and give our politicians the information and feedback in order for them to get either elected or re-elected."

With elections looming, protesters will be looking to the Federal and Provincial government, having made their voices heard loud and clear.

