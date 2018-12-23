The yellow vest movement has been going on for weeks now and even though it has been shrouded by recent events in France, Canadians want to give this movement a better light by holding peaceful protests in several Canadian communities.

The protests are organized in opposition to Justin Trudeau and some of the policies his government has been agreeing too, including the Carbon Tax, the UN Migration Pact and Bill C-69.

There were a few protesters out in front of the Okotoks Municipal Centre Saturday and more will be planned in the future to try and get their message heard.

The protests have been very peaceful with protesters looking for support through honks from passing motorists.

Resident of Okotoks and protester, Bruce Hay says everyone says yes to all legally migrated immigrants and that racism is not a part of their agenda.

Hays adds, "The Canadian movement basically has a lot of the same views as the yellow vest movement in France, by in the pushing back against governments, but our mandate is in the yellow vest movement agenda, if you go to yellowvestcanada/alberta, we have an actual mandate to follow".

The yellow vest protests began in France over a fuel tax increase by French President Emmanuel Macron and has moved it's way across other countries, including Canada. It is represented by a wider discontent with the political establishment, high cost of living and growing inequality.

