Xmas Cleanup Safety

With the new year upon us and the lull from the holidays over, it's time to start taking down holiday decorations and residents of Okotoks should be aware of safe ladder use and proper removal and storage of lights and extension cords.

Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief says, even with extensive training, it can be easy to become complacent on how you place and use a ladder.

"The only thing is, just watch the ice and with the ladder placement, again, I've mentioned it a number of times but again it's tricky enough for us for ladder placement and we do train a lot with our ladders, so people who don't use ladders on a regular bases, make sure you have 2 people, one person holding the ladder, while one person is on the ladder", Fire Chief Ken Thevenot adds.

Be aware of any ice that you may have to work around or on, ice can be a big working hazard for anyone using a ladder.

Being safe and aware of any hazards towards cords, lights, the tree and anything else used for the holidays, will save you a unwelcome trip to the hospital.

