World Water Day Celebrated In Okotoks

World Water Day was celebrated on a local level on Friday.

The Town of Okotoks recognized the occasion at the EPCOR Centre, with the day taking a focus on water conservation and the theme of "water for all".

A number of practices are in place within Okotoks to conserve water, like using non-potable water to water sports fields and trees, and low flow toilets and faucets installed in Town facilities.

Jinny Toffelmire, Environment and Sustainability Specialist with the Town of Okotoks, says the Town takes all beings into consideration when doing water treatment.

"The Town treats it's waste waster by using a process called biological nutrient removal, and what this process does is remove nutrients from the water like parasites and bacteria, different things like that which would make the water polluted and unsafe for anybody who would be using the river, whether that be fish, animals, or people."

Residents are also encouraged to avoid washing their vehicles in their driveways and flushing fertilizers and pesticides down their curb side storm water drains.

A significant impact on water consumption can be made in the summer by watching practices at home.

"Fill up your pools, use your sprinklers, and fun with your kids, and we have gardens that need to grow but we don't always need to water our grass maybe as much as we think we should," explains Toffelmire. "I think grass is one of the biggest water users in the summer in Okotoks. Grass only needs an inch of water a week and I think our watering schedule really helps."

According to Toffelmire, water use goes up by about 30 per cent in Okotoks during the summer.

She adds planting drought tolerant plants, trees, and shrubs that are suited to Zone 3-4 can take water use in the summer down to 30-60 per cent compared to what's used by traditional plants.

