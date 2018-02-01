Workshop Takes Aim At Preventing Child Sexual Abuse

A workshop hosted at Percy Pegler school next week will shed a light on child sexual abuse.

The school is hosting a Little Warriors Prevent It! Workshop, aimed at educating adults to help prevent child sexual abuse.

Shannon Phelan , communications for Little Warriors, says the three hour workshop will be put on by two facilitators.

"They deliver the Prevent It! Workshop to adults over the age of 18 who are interested in learning more about protecting children from child sexual abuse," she says. "The workshop is designed to give adults the knowledge and change their behaviour with regards to child sexual abuse."

Phelan says workshop participants will become familiar with preventative measures, and increase general awareness about child sexual abuse.

"Becoming familiar with the statistics, the knowledge, how to talk to children about healthy sexual development, what's expected for appropriate sexual development, and how to talk to children about sexual abuse."

Phelan shares child sexual abuse is a larger problem than many people believe.

"Experts estimate that one in three girls and one in six boys will experience sexual abuse before they turn 18, and the most staggering fact is that 95 per cent of children will know and trust their perpetrator."

All parents, professionals, coaches and volunteers that work or interact with children are encouraged to attend the workshop.

The Prevent It! Workshop will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Percy Pegler School.

