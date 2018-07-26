Working With Your Spouse Can Work

  • Print
When a husband and wife team up for work outside the home, it can be an interesting journey, to say the least.

Michelle Morrison, Part-Owner and Stylist at Blunt Hair Studio in Okotoks, says she and her husband had to work through some construction before starting work together, and that may have been the most challenging part.

"We had about a month and a half of construction to do together before then, that was probably the hardest part of this whole thing. it was interesting," she said with a chuckle.

Michelle's husband, Nate, owns Prairie Tattoo Company, located in the back end of the Blunt Hair Studio.

Morrison says there are some simple suggestions to follow when working with your spouse to ensure things run smoothly.

"Respect and communication are the two number one things. we have an understanding that both of us want the best for each other," said Morrison.

Michelle and Nate have been working together for about nine months, and say managing work and home is a daily learning experience.

