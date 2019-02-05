Working On The Railroad; Fixing Issues Due To Extreme Cold

Details
Category: Local News

Okotoks residents may notice smoke coming from the railroad tracks but there's no need to fret.

CP Rail staff are out on the tracks near Riverside Gate working to correct issues caused by the extreme cold.

The cold temperatures have caused the metal to contract leading to what may be referred to as "pull-aparts" in the tracks.

Using fire on the tracks causes the metal to expand so the rails will connect again.

The system also works to unclog snow and ice that may be built up in the switch points in the rail tracks.

