Woman Seeking Public's Help After Vehicle Theft In Drake Landing

A woman is asking the public to keep their eyes out for her van after it was allegedly stolen from the 7-Eleven store in Drake Landing.

Between 9:45 and 10:15 this morning, Feb 3, a woman entered the 7-Eleven Store and left her vehicle running outside the store, her dog was also left in the vehicle.

After exiting the store the woman noticed her dog sitting outside of the store, but her car was missing.

The woman immediately phoned police, who are investigating.

She asks residents to be on the lookout for a white 2003 Ford Windstar van with Alberta license plate EFZ 037.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or incident is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at (403) 938-4202 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]