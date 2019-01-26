Jake Vance Nominated for Independent Music Video of the Year

Details
Local musician Jake Vance is nominated for Dropout's Independent Music Video of the Year in Canada.

The music video for his song "White Lights," which was filmed in Turner Vally, has made it to the finals alongside three others.

Vance says he doesn't know who nominated the video.

"Someone had nominated me for best country music video for whatever reason. I'm pretty sure it was a joke. I don't know who did it... but then they switched it for best indie video. I don't know who nominated me or how I got into it."

With January being the month of the artist in Alberta, Vance says he's a big believer in local artists.

"It's incredibly important, especially local artists. Right now, the way the music industry is, it's either you're the biggest name in the world or you're a nobody so I think it's up to local people to support their own local talent or it'll just fade away."

As for what he has in store for the future, Vance says he's hoping to be back in the studio as soon as possible to record a few singles, though he doesn't currently have an EP or album in the works.

