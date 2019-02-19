Safety Tips For Winter Walking

While walking on footpaths or entering and exiting your car or truck, do not underestimate the dangers of snow and ice.

Slips and falls can be a dangerous and life altering event for some people and with these winter conditions, the danger is increased for those who are more susceptible to injuries associated with falling.

Broken bones, head injuries and, in some cases, life altering injuries have occurred when people don't take the preventative measures to ensure their safety.

1. If a journey cannot be avoided walk on a footpath, not in the street. If there are no footpaths walk on the right hand side of the road (towards oncoming traffic). Be extremely careful as frost, ice and snow will make walking on footpaths very dangerous.

2. Remember that sidewalks may not be treated, so walk with extreme care and make sure you are wearing appropriate footwear. In extreme conditions, consider an appropriate walking stick or walking pole.

3. Avoid walking in the streets wherever possible, as vehicles can lose control in the slipery conditions. If walking in the street cannot be avoided, it is strongly advised to wear bright or reflective clothing as visibility can be compromised for motorists.

5. Wear clothing that does not restrict your vision. Stay warm, but do not impair your vision with hoodies, ski masks, scarves, hats, etc. This type of clothing could prevent you from spotting icy conditions that may lead to a fall or not enable you to see a car that is spinning out of control.

6. Snow and ice cause havoc quickly, so use extra caution when crossing roadways, and always cross at pedestrian crossings.

7. Ice can easily hide under a light dusting of snow.

8. If you can't avoid the ice and snow, bend your knees slightly and take it slower. Shorter steps to help reduce the chance of a slip and fall and an injury.

9. If forced to use the steps at someone’s home, apartment, or other public

building, walk slow and take shorter steps when descending. The same is

true of driveways and other hilly terrain; these areas can be very dangerous

when they become slippery with ice or snow. Steps especially can be hard to

clear and build up ice easily.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]