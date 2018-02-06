Winter Storm Watch In Effect

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Okotoks as a long period of snowfall heads our way, according to Environment Canada total snowfall amounts of 25 to 35 cm are possible from Wednesday evening into Friday.

"Snow is expected to move into central Alberta Wednesday. The snow will move south into Calgary by Wednesday evening and continue southward through Wednesday night towards the American border. The heaviest snow will begin late overnight Wednesday into Thursday. However, there is still uncertainty where the heaviest amounts will fall. The snow is expected to end Friday."

They've issued the watch as an alert for the potential development of severe weather, they advise avoiding travel if possible as accumulating snow could make it difficult over some locations.

The winter storm watch is in effect for:

M.D. of Foothills near Cayley

M.D. of Foothills near High River and Aldersyde

M.D. of Foothills near Longview and Eden Valley Res.

M.D. of Foothills near Okotoks and De Winton

M.D. of Foothills near Priddis and Brown-Lowery Prov. Park

M.D. of Foothills near Turner Valley and Black Diamond

M.D. of Willow Creek near Claresholm and Stavely

M.D. of Willow Creek near Nanton and Parkland

Rocky View Co. near Bragg Creek and Tsuu T'ina Res.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]