Winter No Exception For Grass Fires

The Okotoks Fire Department is reminding residents to be cognisant of dry conditions.

So far this winter the Foothills has seen less snow fall than usual.

Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says it's not unheard of for grass fires to take place this time of year.

"Field or grass fires, you don't think of it this time of year but if we continue to have this weather and you see individuals discarding smoking materials in such a manor that potentially could start a fire in a field. We've had them in January, February, and March before and we just don't want to run into it."

Thevenot says residents are good to use fire pits still but they should exercise caution.

"Backyard fire pits are a lot of fun as long as we're using them properly. There's no fire restrictions on right now but again there's conditions and rules to follow around that. Make sure you burn clean, dry wood and check wind conditions before starting your fire pit."

Residents are also asked to make sure they are properly discarding any smoking materials like cigarette butts.

