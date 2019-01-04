Wind Warning Prompts Travel Advisory in Southwest Alberta

With Environment Canada's wind advisory warning in effect for the areas of the Foothills and several locations across Southwestern Alberta, the province and local RCMP detachments are urging caution and avoidance of Highways 22 and 3.

Communications for Transportation Alberta Wayne Wood says winds are making transportation dangerous for certain vehicles on January 3 and 4.

"In particular they're advising larger, lightweight commercial and recreation vehicles or even semi-trailer units that happen to be empty and not carrying a load, to stay off the highways if at all possible both today and tomorrow as well."

With wind speeds reaching 160 kilometres an hour in wind prone areas, Wood says RCMP detachments are setting up checkstops on intersections of Highway 22 and 3 near Lundbrook and the intersection of Highways 2 and 533 near Nanton, especially after a collision occured on Highway 22 on January 3.

"It's just not pleasant driving with wind gusts reaching speed of over 100 kilometres an hour, so we'd advise all vehicles that if you don't have to travel, don't. Checkpoints are advising folks that if you don't need to travel, it's best not to, however there is no official road closures."

According to Environment Canada, the wind speeds will likely persist throughout the afternoon of January 4.

