Wind Warning Issued For Okotoks

A wind warning has been issued for Okotoks.

A low pressure centre is forecast to develop in central Alberta late today, bringing strong winds to southern Alberta.

Winds will develop along the southern foothills then spread eastwards tonight, gusts along the foothills are forecast near 120 km/h.

Environment Canada says damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles or windows may occur.

They advise drivers to prepare to to adjust with changing road conditions due to high winds.

The wind is expected to diminish by Tuesday morning.

The wind warning is in effect for:

  • M.D. of Foothills near Cayley
  • M.D. of Foothills near High River and Aldersyde
  • M.D. of Foothills near Longview and Eden Valley Res.
  • M.D. of Foothills near Okotoks and De Winton
  • M.D. of Foothills near Priddis and Brown-Lowery Prov. Park
  • M.D. of Foothills near Turner Valley and Black Diamond
  • M.D. of Willow Creek near Claresholm and Stavely
  • M.D. of Willow Creek near Nanton and Parkland
  • Rocky View Co. near Bragg Creek and Tsuu T'ina Res.

