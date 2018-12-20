Flurries are in the forecast for Christmas Day, but not likely enough for a white Christmas, according to Environment Canada.

Dan Kulak, Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says temperatures won't be as warm next week as we are currently experiencing.

"The Christmas forecast for December 25th, right now for the Okotoks area, does look to have a chance of flurries and a high of about minus six degrees," he said.

He adds the predication of just how much snow we could see on Christmas Day is still difficult to predict, as the trends change day to day.

Kulak says we shouldn't expect large amounts of snow for Christmas Day at this point in the forecast.

"We're not expecting a lot of precipitation for Christmas Day this point in time, certainly, the trends can change significantly," he said.

He adds residents can expect the warmer temperatures to continue through the weekend, cooling off Sunday evening.

