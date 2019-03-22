Where's The Pipeline Money In The Budget?

No surprise that this week's Federal Budget isn't sitting well with the Conservatives.

Foothills MP, John Barlow, says it's more than just your basic pre-election spending free-for-all, but is a budget that's going to add to an already monstrous debt.

"I think really what you're seeing is throwing around another $20-billion deficit in a year he said, he promised, he was looking into the eyes of Canadians saying "I will balance the budget in 2019." Well, promise made and another promise broken."

The budget had lots in it aimed at getting votes in places like Ontario and Quebec.

However, Barlow, says little if anything is aimed at Western Canada or Alberta in particular.

He says there's one glaring omission.

"They keep talking about how shovels will be in the ground in Trans Mountain any day now. There is not a single penny in this budget to cover the cost of construction of Trans Mountain. Which is, we've budgeted for $9 and $10 billion dollars to build that pipeline. You would have thought a government that felt fairly confident that this construction on this pipeline would have started soon, would have budgeted for that in the budget."

Barlow says the budget is a simple cover-up for shutting down debate over the SNC/Lavalin scandal.