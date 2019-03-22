Details
Category: Local News

No surprise that this week's Federal Budget isn't sitting well with the Conservatives.

Foothills MP, John Barlow, says it's more than just your basic pre-election spending free-for-all, but is a budget that's going to add to an already monstrous debt.

"I think really what you're seeing is throwing around another $20-billion deficit in a year he said, he promised, he was looking into the eyes of Canadians saying "I will balance the budget in 2019." Well, promise made and another promise broken."

The budget had lots in it aimed at getting votes in places like Ontario and Quebec.

However, Barlow, says little if anything is aimed at Western Canada or Alberta in particular.

He says there's one glaring omission.

"They keep talking about how shovels will be in the ground in Trans Mountain any day now. There is not a single penny in this budget to cover the cost of construction of Trans Mountain. Which is, we've budgeted for $9 and $10 billion dollars to build that pipeline. You would have thought a government that felt fairly confident that this construction on this pipeline would have started soon, would have budgeted for that in the budget."

Barlow says the budget is a simple cover-up for shutting down debate over the SNC/Lavalin scandal.

More Local News

100 Women GIve Big Cheque To Lit For Life

The 100 Women Who Care Foothills presented their latest cheque to another deserving Foothills charity last week. The ladies gave $4,600 to Literacy for Life. Founder Karen Love says it's the second…

Where's The Pipeline Money In The Budget?

No surprise that this week's Federal Budget isn't sitting well with the Conservatives. Foothills MP, John Barlow, says it's more than just your basic pre-election spending free-for-all, but is a…

The NDP's Erik Overland Talks Highwood Campaign Days After Election Announcement

With the election having been announced just days ago, Highwood candidates are in full campaign mode. Erik Overland, the NDP's Highwood candidate says he's been out talking to constituents even…

Dementia Friendly Communities Bringing Brain Research Study to Okotoks

Dementia Friendly Communities is partnering with the University of Calgary to bring a brain study to Okotoks. The Brain in Motion study examines the relationship between exercise and cognition in…

Town Continues To Advocate For Local Businesses

Okotoks businesses can look forward to some connections and opportunities to come out of the many events and attractions the town has to offer. Cheryl Olson, former Operations Manager for the Okotoks…

Junior Achievement Assists Students With Career Choices

Students from across the Foothills gathered at St. James Parish yesterday for the 2019 World of Choices hosted by Junior Achievement. Davina Comstock, Regional Program Director for the Foothills,…

Local Business Woman Receives Entrepreneurial Award

A local business woman has been recognized for her hard work. Amy Giang, owner of Lube Town, has received the Immigrants of Distinction for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Award. Giang and her family…

National Impaired Driving Prevention Week Well Underway

The week of March 17th-23rd is National Impaired Driving Prevention Week. The Federal Government and RCMP are working to educate Albertans on impaired driving of all kinds in order prevent such cases…

Your Guide to Voting in the Highwood Constituency

With the provincial election having been called yesterday, some residents may be wondering what's required to vote. In order to vote, residents must first register with Elections Alberta. Eligible…

Strathmore RCMP Lay Murder Charges

The investigation by Strathmore RCMP and the RCMP major crimes unit of the death of a man on Sunday, March 17th, has been ruled a homicide. RCMP were called to the scene of a male who had been shot…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login