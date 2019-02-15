Details
Category: Local News

 

With the Transit Implementation Plan having been presented to and approved by Okotoks Town Council, we now have a much clearer idea of how transit will function in Okotoks.

Colin Gainer, Senior Planner with the Town of Okotoks says the service differs from most.

"There wouldn't be any set schedule, but the idea is the service would maximize sharing as much as possible. So if there are other people that requested the service around the same time that are on a similar route, it might pick up other people on the way and drop off other people along the way."

Vehicles will be smaller shuttle style vans or busses, easily accessible to those with limited mobility.

Gainer says ease of access and user friendliness are emphasized.

"The service is really focused around being a customer first mobility service, allowing for residents and visitors to move within the town, and really trying to make it user friendly with ease of operation. That's why a lot of the work now is going to be making sure we have the right kind of materials and information going out there so that it's easy and desirable for people to take it."

The service aims to cover as much of the town as possible, while being efficient and costly by not running constantly even without demand like other city's transit systems.

The system is intended to launch some time this year.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

HTA Student Sends Uganda Girls To School

The generosity of community residents has helped a Holy Trinity Academy student send 110 less fortunate girls in Uganda to school. 17-year old student, Bryanna Cuthill, organized a benefit concert…

What to Expect with Okotoks' Public Transit Plan

With the Transit Implementation Plan having been presented to and approved by Okotoks Town Council, we now have a much clearer idea of how transit will function in Okotoks. Colin Gainer, Senior…

French Classes To Be Offered To All Grade 4 to 6 Classes In FSD

The Foothills School Division is moving ahead with a plan to provide second language classes for every elementary school student, from Grade 4 to 6, by 2020. Acting Superintendent Pam Rannelli says…

Calgary-Okotoks Flying School Ready For Takeoff

The Calgary-Okotoks Flying School is ready for take off. The school, located in Okotoks' Air Ranch community, is celebrating after receiving their license from Transport Canada on Jan. 31. Tim Ulmer,…

Okotoks And High River Rotary Clubs Help Fund New Mobile Command Center

The Okotoks and High River Rotary Clubs recently partnered in a project that would provide the Foothills Search and Rescue Society with a new and improved mobile command center. Paul Tarrant,…

École Beausoleil is Officially Open

Okotoks' newest school is officially open. Last night, teachers, students, parents, and town officials gathered in the auditorium of École Beausoleil to attend its official opening ceremony. The…

Romance Scams Top Better Business Bureau List For 2018

In the days and weeks prior to Valentine's Day, online dating sites usually see a surge of activity while singles are looking for a special someone to celebrate the day with. Shawna-Kay Thomas,…

Grade One Students Venture Off School Grounds Yesterday

Two grade one students from St. Mary's school gave everyone a good scare yesterday after they did not return to their respective classes following their lunch break at approximately 12:47 p.m. The…

Local Transit Is Coming To Okotoks

Residents in Okotoks will have more transportation options available to them as Town Council approved the Local Transit Implementation Plan at Monday's meeting. The on demand system will enable…

Exchanging Valentine's Day Cards & Smiles; Students Visit Seniors

Seniors at Sandstone Lodge felt the love yesterday from students from Ecole Good Shepherd School. Madame Dayna Cole's Grade 2 class crafted Valentine's Day cards then spent the afternoon hand…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login