What to Expect with Okotoks' Public Transit Plan

With the Transit Implementation Plan having been presented to and approved by Okotoks Town Council, we now have a much clearer idea of how transit will function in Okotoks.

Colin Gainer, Senior Planner with the Town of Okotoks says the service differs from most.

"There wouldn't be any set schedule, but the idea is the service would maximize sharing as much as possible. So if there are other people that requested the service around the same time that are on a similar route, it might pick up other people on the way and drop off other people along the way."

Vehicles will be smaller shuttle style vans or busses, easily accessible to those with limited mobility.

Gainer says ease of access and user friendliness are emphasized.

"The service is really focused around being a customer first mobility service, allowing for residents and visitors to move within the town, and really trying to make it user friendly with ease of operation. That's why a lot of the work now is going to be making sure we have the right kind of materials and information going out there so that it's easy and desirable for people to take it."

The service aims to cover as much of the town as possible, while being efficient and costly by not running constantly even without demand like other city's transit systems.

The system is intended to launch some time this year.

