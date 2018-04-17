Not much came out of this weekend's meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and B.C. Premier John Horgan over the Trans-Mountain Pipeline.

No big surprise says Foothills MP, John Barlow.

"That's really been the overall theme of this issue over the last several months, is the Prime Minister's total inaction. You know, we need somebody who's going to have a spine, a call to action and a definitive plan on how this is going to be done."

Barlow says in the end it turned into more of a photo-op for the P.M., who jetted in from Lima, Peru and then off to Paris, instead of staying at home and dealing with the issue.

