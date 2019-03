Residents hoping to use the pools at the Okotoks Recreation Centre this weekend this weekend should be aware of a closure.

The Riley Minue pool is closed Mar. 9 and Mar. 10 due to a waterpolo tournament.

The Swindells pool remains open with a smaller capacity and is following its regular programming.

The hot tub is closed but the sauna remains open.

