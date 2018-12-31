Wave Of Warmth On The Way For The Foothills

As residents put 2018 behind them this evening, they can also celebrate a wave of warm weather about to sweep through the Foothills.

Brian Proctor, Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the Foothills Region will be seeing some beautiful days the rest of this week.

"Things are interesting weather wise over the next little while. We're beginning to see a fairly sudden warm up, fairly warm temperatures for the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday time frame," he said.

Proctor says the Foothills will experience some wind in addition to the above average seasonal temperatures for the first few days of the new year.

"Not looking at much in the way of precipitation associated with this warm weather spilling in, but I would expect to see some decent Southwest winds," he said.

He adds that at this time last year, the Foothills was seeing temperatures of -36.7, a significant difference to the -7 expected today.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be the best days for Okotoks, with highs of plus nine and ten expected.

Thursday is the day with the highest expected temperature of plus ten, cooling to a high of only minus seven on Friday.

