Watershed Wildlife And Tree Planting Clinic Tomorrow In Okotoks

A Watershed Wildlife and Tree Planting Clinic will be taking place tomorrow at the Okotoks Operation Centre.

Rayleigh Conley, Watershed Program Director for Sustainability Resources Ltd., says they will be educating residents on wildlife habitat, among other things.

"Wildlife have a place in our watersheds, as well. It's so important to allow all habitat to just grow," she said.

The clinic takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will have a tree planting component where trees will be planted along the south bank of the Sheep River off 32nd street.

Conley says participants can also learn about what plants will attract certain wildlife.

"We'll talk about how to select plant species to attract the kinds of animals that you want to see," said Conley.

She also adds they've hired some youth in need of a hand up to help with the tree planting.

"We've hired youth with barriers to employment. What i'm trying to do with this program by hiring youth with barriers to employment, is break cycles of crime and poverty by providing valuable experience and improving the employability of youth, so they can avoid those paths in life," said Conley.

Volunteers, Conservation Coordinators, the youth with barriers and participants will try to get 1300 trees in the ground.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]