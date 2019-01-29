Waste Pilot Project Data Presented To Town Council

Details
Category: Local News

Okotoks Town Council heard some recommendations at last Monday's meeting regarding the bi-weekly waste pilot project in the Mountainview and Woodhaven communities this past summer.

Paul Lyons, Waste Services Manager for the Town of Okotoks, says the data collected helped the town make recommendations to council regarding further initiatives.

"When I analyzed some of the data that was different from what other municipalities reported when they went to every second week garbage collection, they did identify that the other two carts had a greater contamination level. We did not notice that during the pilot project. This, I'm able to say, because we did random audits throughout the pilot project weekly," he said.

Lyons says the areas that participated in the project helped identify trends.

"What we saw was that during the pilot project, those areas that participated, produced less garbage to the landfill than the rest of the town," he said.

Lyons adds there were two pilot projects running at the same time.

"We had reached out to Sheep River Ridge, and asked the residents there to only put their garbage cart out when it was full. wWhat we noticed, was the residents in this community had their carts set out 69 per cent of the time," he said.

He adds this data may assist with further modifications to the waste pick-up program, as the remainder of okotoks communities set their carts out for collection 83 per cent of the time. The town has been exploring the use of radio frequency tags for the waste collection program for quite some time.

There were recommendations made to Town Council, including more education for residents on how to capture more organics in the green cart, as well as more focus on the ICI sector, as opposed to residential.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

New Provincial Art Initiative Draws Fans At AHSFA

Staff and students at Foothills Composite High School are happy to see artists get recognition through the province's new Month of the Artist initiative. January now sees the spotlight shining on…

Waste Pilot Project Data Presented To Town Council

Okotoks Town Council heard some recommendations at last Monday's meeting regarding the bi-weekly waste pilot project in the Mountainview and Woodhaven communities this past summer. Paul Lyons, Waste…

Okotoks and High River RCMP Join Calgary Police In Overnight Search For Car Thief

Okotoks and High River RCMP were kept busy in the early morning hours of Monday, January 28, looking for a suspect in a car theft. Sergeant Ryan Dlin, with the High River RCMP, says there was a…

High River RCMP Respond To School Bus Incident

High River RCMP are currently at the scene of a school bus that rolled onto its side on 690th Avenue just east of Highway 2. According to police, there were eight students on the bus. One was…

RCMP Look To The Public To Identify Robbery Suspect

The Foothills Mobility store on Centre Street in High River was the victim of a grab and run robbery Sunday, January 27. High River RCMP say they don't have much to go on at this point, but they and…

Road Closed Due To Collision

The Town of Okotoks is giving residents a heads up about a road closure. Traffic is blocked off in both directions on 338th Avenue, eat of 48th Street, due to a motor vehicle collision. First…

A Great Year In Store For The Okotoks And District Chamber Of Commerce

A great year is in store for the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce after a successful Annual General Meeting this past Wednesday. Jayme Hall, Executive Director for the Okotoks and District…

Alberta Group Lobbies for a Unified School System

Since October of 2018, "Together for Students" has lobbied for a unified publicly funded school system. This would eliminate the Catholic school system, which Campaign Chair Pat Cochrane says would…

Okotoks Residents Contribute To Operation Christmas Child

This past year, Operation Christmas Child saw a total of 517,437 shoeboxes packed up by loving Canadians, and residents of Okotoks contributed 1,627 boxes to that total. The shoeboxes, which were…

AGLC Issues 10 New Retail Cannabis Licenses

The AGLC announced on Friday that they would be issuing 10 retail cannabis licenses to retailers in Alberta. In an official release, the AGLC said the first 10 applications submitted which satisfied…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login