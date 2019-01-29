Waste Pilot Project Data Presented To Town Council

Okotoks Town Council heard some recommendations at last Monday's meeting regarding the bi-weekly waste pilot project in the Mountainview and Woodhaven communities this past summer.

Paul Lyons, Waste Services Manager for the Town of Okotoks, says the data collected helped the town make recommendations to council regarding further initiatives.

"When I analyzed some of the data that was different from what other municipalities reported when they went to every second week garbage collection, they did identify that the other two carts had a greater contamination level. We did not notice that during the pilot project. This, I'm able to say, because we did random audits throughout the pilot project weekly," he said.

Lyons says the areas that participated in the project helped identify trends.

"What we saw was that during the pilot project, those areas that participated, produced less garbage to the landfill than the rest of the town," he said.

Lyons adds there were two pilot projects running at the same time.

"We had reached out to Sheep River Ridge, and asked the residents there to only put their garbage cart out when it was full. wWhat we noticed, was the residents in this community had their carts set out 69 per cent of the time," he said.

He adds this data may assist with further modifications to the waste pick-up program, as the remainder of okotoks communities set their carts out for collection 83 per cent of the time. The town has been exploring the use of radio frequency tags for the waste collection program for quite some time.

There were recommendations made to Town Council, including more education for residents on how to capture more organics in the green cart, as well as more focus on the ICI sector, as opposed to residential.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]