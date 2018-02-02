  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The Town of Okotoks is working with local businesses so they're ready for new waste management guidelines in 2019.

As of Jan. 1, 2019, businesses who don't already have these practices implemented will need to meet waste guidelines and separate food and yard waste from compostable material and the same will be required for recyclable material.

Paul Lyons, waste services manager for the Town, says this is another step towards the increasing longevity of the landfill.

"The landfill is one of the most important resources we currently have in the region so protecting it should be on the minds of everyone who lives, not just in Okotoks, but the entire MD of Foothills."

These guidelines are already in place for single family residential and multi-family housing units.

Lyons says so far the implementation of the waste guidelines has gone well with these homes.

"We're happy with the response from the multi-families so far and I think that making those deadlines and the targets are quite achievable and we will continue to be the resource to make that happen."

The Town's goal is to divert 80% of waste from the landfill by 2020.

To learn more about waste management click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

More Mail Stolen in Aldersyde

Mailboxes seem to be a popular hit for thieves in the Foothills right now. A group of residents in Alderysyde are cancelling credit cards and double checking things after their mailboxes were broken…

Waste Management Guidelines For Businesses In 2019

The Town of Okotoks is working with local businesses so they're ready for new waste management guidelines in 2019. As of Jan. 1, 2019, businesses who don't already have these practices implemented…

Anderson Says Carbon Tax Didn't Work In Buying "Social License"

Alberta's NDP Government is working to try and counter the latest threat to Alberta pipelines from the B.C. Government. Our neighbours to the West say they want more study into the Trans-Mountain…

Foothills Communities Agree to Share Chamber Space

High River Town Council is working with neighboring communities to ensure they'll have a place to meet in case of emergency or their council chambers are unavailable. Council has passed a motion to…

Workshop Takes Aim At Preventing Child Sexual Abuse

A workshop hosted at Percy Pegler school next week will shed a light on child sexual abuse. The school is hosting a Little Warriors Prevent It! Workshop, aimed at educating adults to help prevent…

Okotoks Rotary Club Rolls Out New Initiative

The Okotoks Rotary Club is celebrating their 30th anniversary in town with a new initiative to support local community groups. The local club, which has 30 members, is launching its first ever Angel…

Grassroots Parent Group Supports Rights to Catholic Education

About 80 parents supporting Catholic education in Alberta met in Okotoks last week. The meeting was organized by Parents Advocating for Catholic Education, or PACE, and is just one of several…

It's Celebrity Reading Week!

Students at Big Rock School are learning why reading is so important this week. It's Celebrity Reading Week at the school, Laurie Adams, volunteer, says the program aims at showing students why…

Barlow Says A "Culture Shift" Needs To Happen

The issue of sexual harassment and gender equity will be front and centre in Parliament in the Spring sitting. With Calgary M.P. Kent Hehr relegated to the back benches over sexual harassment…

Fire Services Hopes Residents Will Educate Themselves On Opioid Crisis

Okotoks Fire Services is asking the community to educate themselves on the opioid crisis. According to a report from Alberta Health Services, 462 people died in the province from fentanyl overdoses…

Back To Work For Barlow And The Rest Of Parliament

How Canada deals with an American economy in overdrive will be a big focus for Foothills MP John Barlow as Parliament reconvenes for the spring sitting starting Monday, January 29. Barlow says…

Pason Centennial Arena Expansion Opens Today

The Pason Centennial Arena expansion opens on-time and on-budget today. The $15 million expansion features an NHL-sized ice rink with seating for 300, a leisure skating rink with a large projector…

On-It Pilot Will Likely Terminate Early

As the Calgary Regional Partnership (CRP) nears its termination, the On-It South Sub-Regional Pilot system appears to also be on its way out. This Friday, Feb. 2, the CRP will hold a vote to direct…

RCMP Have Found Truck and Trailer Stolen From High River

Strathmore RCMP arrested the driver of a truck and trailer stolen from High River earlier this week. The grey 2006 Ford F-250 truck with an attached 10 foot silver Ellis utility trailer went missing…

The Foothills One of the Best Spots to View Super Blue Moon Eclipse

Southern Alberta is going to have a front row seat to an event that hasn't happened in 150-years - a Super Blue Moon Eclipse in the early morning hours on Wednesday, January 31st. High River…

Oversized Load Travelling Near Okotoks Today

A heads up for drivers today. An oversized load just over 12 meters wide will be in our area until about 4:00 p.m. The load will depart from Aldersyde to another area east of Okotoks. It will first…

There's A New Option To Deal With Distracted Driving

Distracted drivers in Okotoks will have another option to deal with tickets. Okotoks RCMP and Okotoks Municipal Enforcement have partnered to bring the Option Four program to town, which allows…

Local Community Support Programs get Boost from FCSS Funding

Seventeen foothills community programs will receive a share of $280,000 from Okotoks Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) this year. The budget expenditure was approved unanimously by Okotoks…

Man Convicted In Amy Sands' Murder Granted Statutory Release

A man convicted in connection with the murder of a young Okotoks woman has been granted statutory release. Jesse George Hill pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2014, and was sentenced to eight years…

Is Regional Recycling In Our Future?

The Town of High River along with Okotoks, Turner Valley, Black Diamond and the M.D. of Foothills are going to spend $165,000 to study recycling. In particular, the feasibility of building a regional…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

High River Mounties On The Lookout For Stolen Truck & Trailer

Wind Warning Issued For Okotoks

A Busy Start To 2018 For Okotoks Fire Services

MD Bulk Water Station in Aldersyde Closing For Two Days

Missing Okotoks Lacrosse Funds Traced

CTR Increasing Security Measures After Suspicious Incident

Budget Time In Turner Valley

From The Big City To Okotoks, Calling Elma Street Home

Mail Thieves Caught by Turner Valley RCMP

Friends of the Bar U Are Gearing Up For Busy Weekend

Avalanche Season In Full Swing

FSD Takes Extra Precautions For Student Safety

Okotoks RCMP Investigating after Mailboxes Damaged

Town Seeking Input For Heritage Designation Program

Okotoks RCMP Make Arrest In Indecent Acts Case

Updated - RCMP called to Okotoks Business this Afternoon

New Public Participation Strategy To Be Rolled Out

High River RCMP Investigating Suspicious Occurrence

Pason Expansion will Feature Talents of Local Artists

Okotoks Youth Taking Steps to Help the Homeless

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Art Exhibit "Turgor" by Daniel Evans at the Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Art Exhibit "Pleasing Everybody All the Time" by Manny Blair at Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Our Time Together Cookbook

18 January 2018 12:00 am - 22 March 2018 12:00 am

Foothills Children's Wellness Network





Kids Cooking for Kids

03 February 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Southcentre Mall, Calgary





CYO Waves of the Danube Fundraising Gala

03 February 2018 5:30 pm

Polish Canadian Cultural Centre, Calgary





Resume Writing & Cover Letters

06 February 2018 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

Okotoks Public Library





DivorceCare

06 February 2018 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Okotoks Evangelical Free Church





Login