Waste Management Guidelines For Businesses In 2019

The Town of Okotoks is working with local businesses so they're ready for new waste management guidelines in 2019.

As of Jan. 1, 2019, businesses who don't already have these practices implemented will need to meet waste guidelines and separate food and yard waste from compostable material and the same will be required for recyclable material.

Paul Lyons, waste services manager for the Town, says this is another step towards the increasing longevity of the landfill.

"The landfill is one of the most important resources we currently have in the region so protecting it should be on the minds of everyone who lives, not just in Okotoks, but the entire MD of Foothills."

These guidelines are already in place for single family residential and multi-family housing units.

Lyons says so far the implementation of the waste guidelines has gone well with these homes.

"We're happy with the response from the multi-families so far and I think that making those deadlines and the targets are quite achievable and we will continue to be the resource to make that happen."

The Town's goal is to divert 80% of waste from the landfill by 2020.

