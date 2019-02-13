Warming Your Vehicle Can Leave You Cold

Details
Crime of opportunity is what happens in most cases when vehicles are stolen, and leaving your car running to warm up the engine falls under this classification.

This time of year sees an increase in vehicle thefts due to the weather conditions and vehicle owners not taking the proper steps to help prevent these types of crimes.

If need be, use your spare keys to start your vehicle and then lock your doors, using your regular key to unlock when ready.

A remote starter and of course use of a garage, is the best preventative measure to keep yourself out of this scenario.

