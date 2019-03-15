Warm Up Will Stay With Spring On The Way

With the first day of Spring just around the corner, temperatures have started to rise here in the Foothills.

Meteorologist with Environment Canada, Dan Proctor, says spring has most certainly sprung as we head into the weekend.

"Gradually starting to push a little warmer as we move through the weekend, maybe up into the mid-teens for the beginning of the work week, and then it's looking like highs up into the low 20's by Tuesday or Wednesday at this point. That might be a little bit on the optimistic side, but I wouldn't be surprised to see mid-teens to upper-teens by the middle of the next work week," he said.

Proctor adds we're experiencing warmer than average days for this time of year.

"Typically the highs this time of the year are about 3.3 degrees, overnight low is about minus 8.3. We're above normal at this point. When you start looking towards the middle of next week, the average highs are about 4.3 and lows of about minus 7, so definitely warmer," he said.

He says the warmth will stay through the weekend, with clear sunny skies expected.