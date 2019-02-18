Wage Support For Employing Young People On Farms This Summer

The Alberta Government is helping farmers give youth work experience in agriculture this summer.

The Summer Farm Employment Program reimburses employers 50 per cent of wages, or $500 per month, from the beginning of July to the end of August.

Alberta Agriculture and Forestry Manger of Monitoring and Evaluation, Mark Shand, says employees must be between the ages of 16 and 24.

"It's about providing youth an opportunity to get some experience working on a farm and expose them to the industry."

Shand explains because the program is focused on gaining farm experience, the grant does not cover work such as house chores.

Applications are due on Friday, May 31. After being accepted, farmers then submit a claim form at the end of the summer including the employee's hours before they can be reimbursed.

Shand encourages farmers to apply as soon as possible, as funding is on a first come, first serve basis.

For more details and application forms, you can visit their website.

