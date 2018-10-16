Vulcan Resident Wins Poker Lotto Jackpot

Details
There was a winning hand dealt in a poker lottery ticket in Vulcan, as the winner Lawrence Johnson was awarded $110,550 for his "All in" ticket he purchased on August 25.

Johnson purchased the poker themed lottery ticket from a store in Market Street Vulcan and when it dealt him a royal flush, he knew it was anything but an ordinary free play winner.

Johnson says the outcome is still hard to believe.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw the amount on, I got pretty emotional - I'm still feeling a little emotional."

So what will he do with the payday?

Johnson says both him and his wife are looking forward to donating to a few of their favorite charities but they are also overdue for a new pair of shoes.

"My wife and I are going to get new shoes, we don't want to do anything crazy with the money."

 

