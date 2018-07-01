Vulcan Breaks Ground On New Community Health Centre

  • Print
Vulcan County celebrated the sod turning of their new Community Health Centre expansion at the Vulcan Hospital Friday, June 29.

Scott Mitchell, the Chair of the Vulcan County Health and Wellness Foundation says they're changing the focus of what they do from "illness to wellness."

"We need to be innovative to our approach to preventative health, and I think this project goes well beyond that. So, I think it's going to well serve people in outlying areas and I think it'll be emulated around the province in different aspects."

scott mitchell chair vulcan county health and wellness foundation june29 2018 001Scott Mitchell, Chair of the Vulcan County Health and Wellness Foundation.

The new building will be home to a variety of programs aimed at improving health for residents of the Town and County of Vulcan, as well as the surrounding area.

Mitchell says the community has raised over $4.5 million for the project, through matching grants from the Town and County, along with government grants.

Vulcan Mayor Tom Grant says the new centre is a very welcome addition to his community.

"The hospital is a great supporter of our community. We have lots of employees that live in our community. If it wasn't for health care in our community. Our communities wouldn't be as good as they are. It's such a great opportunity to have this facility come to fruition, a couple of times there, we thought that they were going to hit a big road bump, but it's come to a head."

tom grant vulcan mayor june29 2018 001Vulcan Mayor Tom Grant

The building which will add eight new doctors and other health professionals to the community should be finished by early 2020.

