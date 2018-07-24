  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

A popular way for businesses to advertise is by using sandwich board signs.

In Okotoks, signs are allowed in the heritage mixed use district as well as all commercial and industrial districts with different sizes permitted for each area. These signs are allowed to be set out for a maximum of 12 hours.

Sam Burnett, Peace Officer for the Town of Okotoks, says while each business is permitted to have one sandwich board sign, they can still have other types.

"Sandwich board signs are classified in their own section and that doesn't prevent people from having certain other types of signs, like signs on their buildings through permits and temporary signs through permits," he explains. "A business is going to be authorized to have more than just one single sandwich board sign to advertise their business but it's going to have to be a different type of sign and it's going to have to go through a permitting process."

Burnett says it's important signs aren't obstructing roadways.

"When a business does have their 'A' board sign out it needs to be contained within their own private property, so they're not permitted to put it out on the boulevards and medians. That's the thing we come across with some businesses who are new or don't know and that's part of the education process we have with our businesses."

Burnett adds officers will educate residents before handing out a penalty but that the minimum fine for a sign violation is $1,000.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Battle Of The Barbers To Support The Less Fortunate

A unique barbering competition will be taking place here in Okotoks to raise funding and awareness for the homeless. Jay Gauthier, award winning Ghost Town Barber and Event Coordinator, says there…

Using Sandwich Board Signs In Okotoks

A popular way for businesses to advertise is by using sandwich board signs. In Okotoks, signs are allowed in the heritage mixed use district as well as all commercial and industrial districts with…

Toddler Suffers Second Degree Burns To His Feet After A Visit To The Spray Park

A local two- year- old boy is recovering swiftly after sustaining second degree superficial burns to the bottoms of his feet at the Okotoks Spray Park. Rebecca Donockley, mother of the child, says…

Mother Of Child In Home Next To Knowles Avenue Fire Thankful For First Responders

No one was hurt in a house fire that destroyed one home and damaged others last Friday afternoon on Knowles avenue here in Okotoks Neighbour, Trellis Palmer, says her kids were in the neighbouring…

Dawgs Hit Annual Jersey Auction Out Of The Park

The Okotoks Dawgs hit it out of the park on Sunday for their annual Wear Pink to the Park Breast Cancer Jersey Auction game. Not only are the Dawgs celebrating a 9-5 win over the Edmonton Prospects,…

More Positive Feedback On Bi-Weekly Garbage Pilot

Mouintainview residents seem to be coming around on the town's bi-weekly garbage pick up pilot project. Jenny Yemen, Mountainview Resident, says like most, she was not overly excited when the…

Taste Of Okotoks Enjoyed By Many

It was a beautiful day Saturday for a beautiful event that saw businesses feature some of their menu items and tasty treats for all to enjoy at Taste of Okotoks. The day brings together our community…

Fatal Fall Claims Life In Kananaskis Country

A fatal incident in Kananaskis Country over the weekend. On Saturday, RCMP responded to a call for a back country rescue at Mt. Lipsett. It was reported a male climber had fallen approximately 200…

Anderson Says UCP Will Fight Federal Carbon Tax If Elected

Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson, like many Albertan's, is no fan of the provincial carbon tax. He's even less of a fan over the planned imposition of a federal carbon tax. He says to him, it's…

A Fire Erupted Friday Afternoon At A Home On Knowles Avenue

Tragedy struck a home on Knowles Avenue around 2:15 p.m. this afternoon as it was engulfed in flames after a fire erupted. The homeowner was inside the house when it started, stating he was sitting…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login