Used Book Sale will Support the Okotoks Public Library

The Friends of the Okotoks Public Library are hosting a used book sale over the next few days.

The popular event offers a wide selection of hundreds of used books, CD's and DVD's.

Okotoks Public Library Assistant Librarian Lara Grunow says the sale is one of several held throughout the year in support of the library.

"It's books that have been taken off our shelves so we can make way for new books," Grunow explains, "as well as donations that have come in from community members that we're not able to add to our collection."

Proceeds from the book sale support the library in a variety of different ways, including programming, new book purchases and even furniture for a sitting area in the library. Grunow says that the event is always strongly supported by the community.

"The community has been fantastic at coming in and shopping our used book sale," she says. "I'm sitting here right now and the doors just opened and there's already eight people browsing the books. People look forward to it because they know they're going to find some fantastic finds."

The Friends of the Okotoks Public Library's used book sale continues today until Sunday. Ten books are sold for three dollars and three DVD's or CD's cost one dollar. Grunow points out that the items offered for sale are still in good shape.

"We vet them, so they're not ratty and old," she says. " And we're happy that they can prolong their life in somebody else's private bookshelf."

