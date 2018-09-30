Details
Category: Local News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, stating there's a possibility of 10 centimetres of snow in the Foothills over the next few days.

Chances are slim, but it's possible there might be upwards of 20 centimetres of fresh powder in the mountains.

This is due to a low pressure system forming over B.C. on October 1, with the chances of it bringing snow into Northern and Southern Alberta overnight and into the following day.

Regardless of how much snow falls, driving conditions on the highways near West of Calgary, and especially the Trans-Canada are expected to worsen on Monday and Tuesday night.

In addition Environment Canada has also issued a frost advisory warning for September 30, as temperatures drop below 0 degrees overnight.

 

Send us your news tips, story ideas and comments at [email protected]

More Local News

Albertan's Enjoy A Little Culture

Alberta Culture Days gives Albertans the opportunity to discover local arts and culture within our community. A variety of residents and businesses opened their doors in Okotoks, to display their…

Basic Maintenance Key In Fireplace Safety

Cooler weather has arrived in the Foothills which means residents may start using their fireplaces to warm up. Basic maintenance is the first place to start by checking dust build up and mechanics on…

Muth Says Stick To Business In NAFTA Talks

On and off NAFTA talks between Canada , the U.S. and Mexico continue in Washington. But what does it mean to us here in the Foothills? High River Chamber of Commerce President, Steven Muth, says…

Upwards Of 10 Centimetres Of Snow Possible In The Next Few Days

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, stating there's a possibility of 10 centimetres of snow in the Foothills over the next few days. Chances are slim, but it's possible there…

Art, Culture And History Featured This Weekend In The Foothills

If you have an interest in local artists, family friendly events and free entertainment, there's plenty to see and do in the Foothills from September 28-30, as several local venues celebrate Alberta…

High River Couple Runs Across Canada

A local couple is dashing towards their bucket list goal, of running a half marathon in every Canadian province. Both Ron and Ann McIntosh (who are 57 and 56 respectively), have currently ran 10 half…

Local Family Launches Online Fundraiser In Support Of Addiction Recovery

An organization developed by a local family hopes to raise funds for those struggling with addiction make the journey into recovery. The local organization has an online auction in progress, as their…

Deadline Nears For Hall Of Fame Awards

The Town of Okotoks is honouring those who've made significant contributions and accomplishments in the community. The deadline is near for the Hall of Fame Awards which includes the sports, arts and…

A Tangled Web For Both The FSD And A Former Trustee

The saga of Jeannine Tucker and the Foothills School Division is turning into an argument of she said, they said. Tucker, was disqualified from her position as Ward One Trustee last November because…

New Venue For Balloon Glow Event

There's been a change of venue for the Balloon Glow Event scheduled to take place in High River on Friday, September 28. The event has been moved to the green space at Macleod Trail and Highwood…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login