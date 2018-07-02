Updates Made To Foothills Fire Burn Permit Applications

Improvements have been made to the Foothills Fire Department's online fire burn permit applications.

They use an app that's monitored 24/7 so this means permit applications will be responded to almost immediately or within a few hours.

The new process also means fire burn permit bans can be implemented faster since those with active permits will receive notifications on their cell phones. They'll also be notified to extinguish their fires each night at 10 p.m.

Those who aren't able to access the online application can do so in person at the Heritage Pointe Fire Station or by calling at (403) 603-3571.

The updated burn permit process now has two classifications for burning permits. Class 1 is for small burns, less than 10 x 10 X 5, and Class 2 is for large burns, any area that is 10’ X 10’ X 5’ or larger.

Small residential fire pits and burn barrels do not require a burn permit if they have a spark screen on top.

For all other fires, burning permits are required year round in the Municipal District of Foothills No. 31.

