Updated - RCMP called to Okotoks Business this Afternoon

Okotoks RCMP are looking to the public for help with an armed robbery at the Bell Cellnet store on Southridge Drive.

On January 24th at approximately 1:58 p.m., suspects entered the Bell Cellnet store, brandishing two firearms. The suspects stole a number of cell phones, exited the store running in a northbound direction.

Reports say that an RCMP tactical unit, the HAWCS helicopter and police handlers with dogs were on the scene.

The Suspects are described as:

One Black male, approximately 6'0"- 6'03" tall, approximately 220 lbs the second and third suspects are Black male, average height and weight and a fourth is described as an Hispanic male, shorter, 5'10", slight build

All four males were wearing dark coloured clothing.

Video surveillance unavailable at this time.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

