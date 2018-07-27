Update To Scratch And Win Ticket Campaign

Match 4 Scratch and Win tickets have been circulating through Okotoks and the surrounding areas in the past couple of weeks, prompting questions from residents about the campaign's validity.

An article published on July 18th presented the findings of the investigation into the campaign, as well as some information on what was contained in the fine print.

The investigation included some inconsistencies in the print presented on the card, as well as some hang up responses when calling the listed "contest hotline" phone numbers.

The company that distributed the cards here in Okotoks and the surrounding area contacted us here at Okotoks Online, stating the tickets are a legitimate marketing campaign, and there is no cause for concern. however, when offered the opportunity to comment, it was declined.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]