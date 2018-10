The subdivision developer will be rebuilding the surface of 48th Street starting October 1, with expected completion by October 31.

The road will be closed, with the exception of local traffic.

Residents are asked to use detours that will be in place. Delays associated with using an alternate route should be expected.

You can find all information on the closure and detours in place on Okotoks.ca

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]