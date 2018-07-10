Unlocked Vehicles Attracting Thieves in High River

  • Print
Category: Local News

High River RCMP have been recieving multiple complaints of car prowling and theft from vehicles happening overnight in the Montrose area.

The suspects took items from the vehicles and in one case, used the garage door opener left inside the vehicle to gain access to the garage and another vehicle kept inside.

It wasn't very difficult either as all the vehicles involved had been left unlocked.

High River RCMP Constable Jill Mill says, "it's a very common occurance for unlocked vehicles to attract thieves. A vehicle with an unlocked door or open window is an easy target".

Mill added, "but thefts from vehicles are easily prevented by locking your doors, rolling up windows, hiding valuables, and taking keys out of the vehicles."

One resident was able to provide RCMP with video showing the suspects and the mounties ask if you recognize the suspects, or have information on the prowlings, to contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can also contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

